The Orioles Have Their Bullpen to Thank for Hot Start

Individual Performances

There are numerous individuals in this bullpen that have been outstanding this year. With that said, there have also been some arms that have struggled. With those struggling arms, the Orioles have done a good job hiding them in this deep bullpen.

Rough Patches

To be blunt, these arms have been less than remarkable. I will try not to spend too much time on them, but I would be remiss not to mention them at all.

Austin Voth and Keegan Akin have both been borderline atrocious this season. Voth has thrown 14.2 innings and given up nine earned runs, which is not good, but the Orioles have avoided using him in high-leverage situations. Akin, on the other hand, has only thrown six innings and for good reason. With a WHIP near two, it is hard to justify putting him on the mound if you can avoid it.

Cionel Pérez was a nice surprise last season and became one of the better arms in this bullpen. He has been a surprise again this season but in the other direction. With an ERA over five in ten innings pitched, it is starting to look like last year may have been a fluke. When looking at his Baseball Savant page, it is really hard to explain his regression outside of a loss of command. His pitches are either not competitive or over the middle and getting crushed. Last season Pérez walked just over three per nine. Now, Pérez is walking close to seven per nine. That number has to get better, and hopefully, Pérez can get back on track.

Félix Bautista

Now to get into the players in this bullpen that have been outstanding. Starting with the best pitcher in the ‘pen.

Last year, Félix Bautista established himself as one of the best closers in all of baseball, and this year is no different. The only thing that Bautista has struggled with this season has been a little bit of command, but it hasn’t mattered. Bautista looks untouchable and possibly even better than last year.