MLB Picks Today; Seoul Series, Dodgers vs Padres Odds, Best Bets, Wednesday, March 20

2024 Record: 0-0

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres @ 6:05 AM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tyler Glasnow vs Yu Darvish

The Gocheok Sky Dome is the ballpark where the Dodgers and Padres will play the Seoul Series. Our friends at Ballparkpal broke down what the park looks like and how we can factor that into our handicap.

The stadium is fully indoors and measures 325’ down the lines and 400’ to CF, both a bit shorter than MLB’s average. The gaps are deeper due to the circular outfield. The fence is 12 feet tall all the way around, which is about 4 feet higher than the MLB standard. The field is artificial turf, which may cause it to play faster.

The best MLB comparison for this stadium is the Rogers Centre in Toronto before they moved the fences back. That park ranked 11th out of 30 ballparks in baseball savant’s park factor. Other stadiums with the same park factor are Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Overall, it plays slightly towards the hitters, but not by much.

While most international games have been slugfests, they’ve been played in much friendlier hitting environments during the middle of the season. This is the season’s first game; the arms will be fresh, and I expect the bats to be slow.

These two teams have been playing exhibition games against teams from Korea. The scores for the Dodgers games were 14-3 and 5-2. The Padres also played two games, with the first ending 1-0 and the second ending 5-4. Even against KBO pitching, the offenses have yet to explode outside the Dodgers’ first game. A quick transition from KBO to MLB pitching should lead to more of a low-scoring game.

Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Dodgers, a pitcher the Padres have little experience against. Xander Bogaerts is the only starter who has faced him, and it hasn’t gone well (2-12 with 3 K’s). I can’t imagine how hard it would be to face Glasnow for the first time. His 6’8 frame while being in the 99th percentile of extension, shoving 100 MPH fastballs with disgusting breaking balls. There is a reason the Dodgers gave Glasnow the ball on Opening Day: he’s one of the best pitchers alive.