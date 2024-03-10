3 Things I Overheard at Los Angeles Dodgers Camp: Seoul Series, Injuries, More

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to head to Korea later this week to begin their preparations for the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres that will open the 2024 campaign, one Dodgers pitcher won’t be making the trip because of tightness in his hip and shoulder.

Brusdar Graterol is expected to be a key piece of the Dodgers bullpen in 2024, coming off a season where he saw action in 68 games, posting a 1.20 ERA, 3.03 FIP and 0.965 WHIP in 67.1 innings. However, he has seen action in just one spring training game, throwing seven pitches in one frame in a March 2 outing against the Chicago Cubs.

“We’ve slowed him up,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s not going to Korea with us because there are only a certain number of guys that we can take and they have to be viable options to pitch or play.”

On Sunday, Graterol told me and other reporters inside the Dodgers clubhouse that he would be missing the Seoul Series in order to focus on being ready for the March 28 encounter against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chavez Ravine.