The Mariners Are on the Brink of Wasting an All-Time Rotation

When an opposing team faces the Seattle Mariners, there are no days off against their rotation. The Mariners’ starters strike fear into their opponents before each contest, only to live up to the hype on the hill night after night.

With five guys who can go out and pitch like a true ace on a nightly basis, this group has cemented itself as the game’s best starting staff. Their 3.38 team-wide starters ERA backs that up, with a wide gap between them and the No. 2 rotation (the Phillies at 3.57).

The Mariners’ rotation has been lethal across the board. First off, their arms are workhorses, leading MLB in innings pitched. They also lead the league in BB/9 with a minuscule 1.75. They rank third in FIP, fourth in xFIP and fourth in fWAR.

Logan Gilbert has taken an extremely crucial step forward this year, receiving his first All-Star Game nod and leading all of baseball in WHIP (0.90). If all holds, he should finish in the top ten of AL Cy Young voting for the first time in his career.