Top Notes From the Seattle Mariners ZiPS Projections for 2024

After ending a two-decades-long playoff drought in 2022, the Seattle Mariners expected to build on their taste of success in 2023. And while they came close, finishing within two games of the AL West title and one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot, consecutive postseason berths for the first time since 2000 and 2001 remained elusive for the M’s.

However, their failure to repeat as playoff contenders in 2023 was not due to their overall performance, at least according to one set of metrics.

The Mariners won 88 games last season, which is exactly how many they should’ve won, according to Dan Szymborski’s 2023 preseason ZiPS projections at FanGraphs. The famous model, which uses large aggregates of weighted data to project future performance, pegged Seattle as an 85 to 90-win team heading into the year. That should give you a sense of ZiPS’ accuracy and why it’s so respected across baseball.

In terms of individual Mariners players, though, ZiPS’ projections varied more widely last season. For example, the system underestimated the value of many of Seattle’s top players, like superstar Julio Rodríguez (5.0 projected fWAR versus 5.9 actual fWAR), shortstop J.P. Crawford (2.8 projected fWAR versus 4.9 actual fWAR) and catcher Cal Raleigh (2.4 projected fWAR versus 4.7 actual fWAR.)