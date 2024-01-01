Mitch Garver Gives the Mariners Lineup a Much-Needed Spark

Many of those injuries stemmed from Garver’s work behind the plate, and because of that, the Mariners will ask him to strictly focus on his bat with the hope that such a focus will keep him on the field for close to a full season.

That said, when he can stay on the field, Garver is a force at the plate, which is exactly why Dipoto and crew were so interested in him. The righty slugger posted a 138 wRC+ in 2023, serving as a key contributor on the World Series champion Rangers. He deposited 19 home runs in 87 games with an .870 OPS.

Just how big of a jump can the Mariners DH spot take by adding Mitch Garver? pic.twitter.com/JLgFe3PdHY — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) December 28, 2023

Additionally, Garver will help to address a couple of Seattle’s biggest problems; the Mariners need to reach base more often and strike out less. He will not be J.P. Crawford with his strikeout rate (a.k.a. striking out less than 20% of the time), but he does not rack them up either. Garver typically punches out 23-24% of the time, a perfectly manageable mark, especially when factoring in his fantastic walk rate. He has walked at a 10% clip or higher in five of his seven seasons, including each of his last three, while drawing free passes 12.8% of the time in 2023.

While Garver had a bit of a down year in 2022 with just a .207/.298/.404 slash line and a 98 wRC+, he has been a catalyst at the plate in three of the last four full MLB seasons. He had a career year in 2019 with 31 bombs and a 155 wRC+ across 91 games, along with a 139 wRC+ in 2021.

Garver can mash against both lefties and righties, but he does so in very different ways. He posted a hefty 170 wRC+ against southpaws this past season, yet none of his 19 round-trippers came off a left-handed pitcher.

Facing lefties, Garver hit .341 with a .500 on-base percentage and just a 14% strikeout rate, yet no long balls. Against righties, he put up a 127 wRC+ with an .843 OPS. He slugged at a higher clip against right-handers, but also struck out more (26.9% K%) and didn’t reach base quite as regularly (.341 OBP).