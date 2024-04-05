How Are the Relievers-Turned-Starters Performing So Far?

Plenty of relievers begin their careers as starting pitchers, but it’s far less common to see the opposite transition; it’s not so often a bullpen arm successfully makes the jump back to the rotation. After all, most relievers move to the ‘pen because they struggled as a starter. If they find success in their new role, why mess with a good thing?

Yet, the call of the rotation is strong. For players, it often means higher salaries. Even mid-rotation starters get paid more than all but the very best relievers. For teams, it means more innings out of the same roster spot.

Consider Zack Littell, who made headlines last year when he moved into the Rays rotation partway through the season. He saved a Rays team that lost several key starters to the injured list, and he earned himself a nice pay raise this winter in return.

Seth Lugo is another recent example. A free agent for the first time last winter, he bet on himself, deciding he would only sign with a team that would give him another chance to start. The Padres were that team, and their agreement worked out swimmingly for both sides.