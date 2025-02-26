Top Notes From The New York Mets ZiPS Projections for 2025

We have written about the trajectory of the 2024 Mets at nauseam, however looking at the previous two offseasons in Queens can help us determine what the team will do in 2025.

Last offseason, the Mets big ticket items were flyer deals on pitchers Sean Manaea and Luis Severino, as well as veteran offensive help, namely Harrison Bader and J.D. Martinez. Thus, Fangraphs’ ZiPS projection system was not terribly high on rookie manager Carlos Mendoza’s group.

The 2025 offseason has had a different ring to it. Owner Steve Cohen opened the wallet in a big way, inking outfielder Juan Soto to the largest contract in North American professional sports history back in December.

He was not done there as he brought back Manaea who enjoyed a resurgent 2024 campaign on a three-year, $75 million deal. Cohen and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns also bolstered the bullpen with the acquisitions of A.J. Minter and Ryne Stanek.