Jordan Hicks Ready To Prove the Giants Made the Right Choice

That “stuff” includes an electric fastball and sinker that both touched triple-digits again last season as well as a slider that Hicks has seen progress as a weapon this spring.

“My slider was really sharp. I was almost like, ‘Dang, I wish I was able to pitch because it felt even better than my last outing,” Hicks said of the start that was shuffled because of the rain. “My slider was a little bit up in my outing before that, so my focus throughout the week was getting it more down in the zone.”

Hicks also knows that part of the adjustment this spring is not only to his new role but also to a spring spent in the desert rather than in the Grapefruit League. That includes how the baseball feels in his hand without the humidity that he trained with previously on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“The balls are more glass. Even when I played in the dome here (Chase Field), I’d get that same feeling,” Hicks said. “But you find the little things that help you get used to it, like finding a rosin that gives you a consistent feel. Find that consistent feel no matter what climate you’re in so you can take your brain off of that.”

A third-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft, Hicks made his debut with the Cardinals in 2018 and was a fixture in the bullpen for the vast majority of the 187 games he played for the Redbirds. However, there was a stint in 2022 when Hicks started eight games for the Cardinals. But, after those eight games, a right forearm flexor strain forced him to the injured list and ultimately back to the bullpen.

A trade deadline pickup by the Toronto Blue Jays last season, Hicks hoped to find a team that would give him a chance to be a starter in 2024. San Francisco made Hicks’ offseason hopes a reality in mid-January when they inked him to a deal.