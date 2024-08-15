With Free Agency Approaching, Juan Soto Is Better Than Ever

Juan Soto is one of the best players in baseball. You already knew that. But what you may not have realized is that 2024 Juan Soto is a better player than any version of Soto we’ve ever seen before.

The New York Yankees right fielder is slashing .306/.434/.608, good for a 190 wRC+ on the season. He entered the year with a ridiculous .284/.421/.524 career slash line and an equally absurd 154 wRC+. He was already one of the greatest young hitters in recent history. Yet, his performance in 2024 puts his career numbers to shame.

The difference between 2024 Soto (190 wRC+) and 2019-23 Soto (154 wRC+) is 36 points of wRC+. That’s the same as the difference between 2019-23 Soto and 2024 JJ Bleday (118 wRC+). Think about the massive offensive upgrade from JJ Bleday to typical Juan Soto. That’s how much Soto has improved himself.

Soto is on pace to set new career-highs in hits, extra-base hits, home runs, RBI, and runs scored. As if that weren’t enough, he has taken quite nicely to right field at Yankee Stadium. He has the highest DRS (+6) and Statcast FRV (+3) of his career.