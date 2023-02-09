The 2025 Free Agent Class Is Stacked With Pitching

Perhaps I’m getting ahead of myself here. No, actually, I’m definitely getting ahead of myself. We have two full seasons of baseball to play between now and the 2024-25 offseason, and a whole lot can happen in that time. Players will slump, and players will get hurt. Players will sign extensions, and some might retire. But just look at this list of potential free agents and try not to get excited.

The 2024-2025 Free Agent Class of Starting Pitchers

Pitcher Age (in 2025) IP (2020-2022) ERA (2020-2022) fWAR (2020-2022) Corbin Burnes 30 428.2 2.62 14.4 Zack Wheeler 35 437.1 2.82 13.3 Max Scherzer 40 392.0 2.62 11.6 Shane Bieber 30 374.0 2.70 10.7 Brandon Woodruff 32 406.1 2.84 10.3 Max Fried 31 407.0 2.68 10.2 Lance Lynn 38 362.2 3.28 7.5 Walker Buehler 30 309.1 2.91 7.0 Charlie Morton 41 395.2 3.91 6.9 Tyler Glasnow 31 152.0 3.14 3.8 Chris Sale 37 48.1 3.17 1.0 Mike Soroka 26 13.2 3.95 0.3

This is a handpicked list of starting pitchers set to hit free agency in November 2024, ranked by fWAR over the last three seasons. Each of these starters could have been called an ace at some point in the past few years, and each one could still be a game-changing pitcher two years down the road.

Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber headline the class; both will cash in big. Max Fried and Brandon Woodruff won’t be far behind. Meanwhile, names like Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Mike Soroka all have something to prove, but each can be a dominant arm at his best.

Zack Wheeler’s age will sound some alarm bells, but as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have proven, there’s nothing stopping an ace from succeeding well into his late 30s. And speaking of Scherzer, who’s to say he won’t still be on top of his game at 40 years old?

Other older pitchers on the list include Charlie Morton, Lance Lynn, and Chris Sale. It’s hard to guess where each of them will be in two years’ time, but I’m not ready to write them off just yet.

The List Keeps Going

In addition to the pitchers I’ve already named, another handful of aces could hit the open market at the same time. Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi, Justin Verlander, and Robbie Ray all have options on their contracts for the 2025 season.