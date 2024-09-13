Anthony Santander Will Not Be Ignored

On Wednesday night, Anthony Santander hit his 41st home run of the 2024 season. It was a no-doubter, clocking in at 103.9 mph off the bat and traveling 408 feet into the Baltimore Orioles bullpen at Fenway Park.

Santander is one of just three players to reach 40 home runs so far this season. The other two, as you probably know, are AL and NL MVP favorites Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

With 15 games remaining on the Orioles’ schedule, Santander is on pace to hit 45 long balls, far surpassing his previous career-high of 33.

In the last 10 full seasons (dating back to 2014), only 22 players have hit 45 or more home runs. Just last year, 45 homers would have been enough to lead the American League.