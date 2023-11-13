Top 10 Free Agent Outfielders in the 2023-2024 Class

Now that the offseason is well under way, the general consensus on this year’s MLB free agent class is that it’s too weak.

Last year’s class included names like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. Back then, we were spoiled.

This year, it’s the Shohei Ohtani show. He is far and away the biggest name available, but behind him it is slim pickings.

In this year’s class, at least the group of outfielders presents more star power than other positions around the diamond. From former MVPs, to annual All-Stars, to Japanese imports looking to make the jump to Major League Baseball; there are quite a few notable names available on the grass.