Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

After joining the Arizona Diamondbacks an offseason ago and posting a career-best FanGraphs WAR, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has set himself up nicely to cash in as a first-time free agent.

Gurriel is coming off a 2023 season that saw him named to his first-ever All-Star Game, hit 24 home runs, post a 106 wRC+ and finish second among all left fielders in baseball in defensive runs saved. While he didn’t have the most successful playoff run, he was in Arizona’s lineup in every game on the way to the World Series.

The 30-year-old has traditionally been a streaky player throughout his career, and that was no different in his first season in the desert. His wRC+ fluctuated from a low of 25 in July to a high of 200 in May. There wasn’t really a month in 2023 that resembled his season-long 106 mark.

While the results will come and go, Gurriel excels at making contact. He only swings and misses 18.7% of the time, and despite chasing at a higher-than-league-average rate, he only strikes out in 17.4% of his plate appearances.