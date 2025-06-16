Has the Rangers’ Pitching Lab Fixed Patrick Corbin?

Waning Success in Washington

After the 2018 season, Corbin, coming off a long tenure with the Arizona Diamondbacks, signed a six-year, $140 million extension with the Nationals, and initial returns showed that the signing might be one of the better-valued pitcher contracts.

Corbin’s 2019 season was incredible, as he sported a 3.25 ERA over 202 innings with the fourth-highest strikeout total in MLB. However, he was third in strikeouts on his own team, as Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg also contributed amazing performances.

The Nationals won the World Series in 2019 on the backs of surging young talent and this three-headed monster in their starting rotation, and Corbin’s performance down the stretch was invaluable to their run for the title. He threw 10 innings and only allowed four runs in the World Series with a 13.9 K/9 rate throughout their playoff run. It’s safe to say he had a great first year in the nation’s capital.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Corbin #46 of the Washington Nationals pitches to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Nationals Park on September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The rest of Corbin’s tenure in Washington, however, was a nightmare, to say the least. Between the years 2020 and 2024, Corbin was attributed with 70 losses, 21 more than second-place Luis Castillo of the Reds and Mariners.

Among pitchers with 600+ innings across those five seasons, his horrendous 1.6 HR/9 was the very worst, as was his fWAR of 4.7.

Corbin regularly sat at the bottom of the league in several categories. For instance, he led the league in losses three times, in hits surrendered three times, in earned runs three times, and in home runs surrendered once.