Michael Lorenzen Makes Terrific First Impression at CBP With No-Hitter

Michael Lorenzen didn’t believe the news when he first heard he made the All-Star team this summer.

“This is fishy,” he told Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “There is no way I made the All-Star Game, like there is absolutely no way.”

Lorenzen wasn’t just being humble. When the All-Star rosters were announced, he had a 4.28 ERA through his first 14 games. That’s a respectable number, especially for a pitcher averaging nearly six innings per start, but it’s unusual to see anyone with an ERA that high in the Midsummer Classic.

However, there’s a simple explanation. Lorenzen didn’t make the team on his own merit. He was chosen by the commissioner’s office after no Tigers players were elected on the fan or player ballots. The team needed a rep, and Lorenzen got the nod. It happens every year – less-than-deserving players make the squad because every team is guaranteed at least one representative.