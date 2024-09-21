Which Team is More Dangerous in the Playoffs: Mets or Braves?

Who Has The Better Lineup?

The Atlanta Braves have the ninth-highest WAR in the National League regarding hitting. The group has added a wRC+ of just 99 (8th in NL) and has a -10.5 BsR (Last in NL).



Meanwhile, the Mets are second-to-last in BsR. The Braves and Mets love running themselves out of innings.



That said, the Mets have added a wRC+ of 111 and have a WAR of 25.7. They’ve been the more consistent offense throughout this season.



While Atlanta is second in the National League in home runs with 199, the Mets are only one home run away from tying the Braves in that department.



However, when you look at data from September, you will see that the Mets are blowing the Braves out of the water offensively. The Mets have hit 24 home runs and have a wRC+ of 113. They’ve also added a WAR of 3.0.



On the other hand, in September, the Braves added just 20 home runs and a wRC+ of 103. They’re still the worst base-running team in the National League and have a WAR of just 2.1 since September 1.



Atlanta will get Ozzie Albies back in the lineup today. But over the last 30 days, Matt Olson has been the only hot hitter against both sides of the plate. He’s hit a .280 ISO and wOBA of .409 with only 14.9% of strikeouts over the last month. However, using a projected lineup against righties, the Braves have hit a .142 ISO and wOBA of .279 with more than 20% of strikeouts.



Meanwhile, the Mets don’t have Francisco Lindor due to a nagging back injury.

It sounds like he’ll be healthy before the season ends. But with Lindor injured, the Mets have relied on Luisangel Acuna, Ronald’s brother.

So far, Acuna has tattooed the ball, earning a .467 ISO and wOBA of .602 since being called up. Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos also have high ISO numbers and only four batters on the Mets roster have hit a below-average wOBA number over the last 30 days.



Therefore, the Mets certainly have more upside with their lineup.

Who Has The Better Starting Pitching?

Since September 1, the Mets have the best ERA in the National League at 2.36. Through 17 games, the Mets starters have added 14 quality starts. That’s four more than the Atlanta Braves, with the second-most quality starts since September 1.



New York’s rotation doesn’t have big names. But they’ve produced. Luis Severino and Sean Manaea came to the Mets on one-year prove-it deals and are both on pace to finish the season with an ERA lower than four despite pitching 170+ innings.



They’ve been the hottest staff in the MLB over the last few weeks and could add Kodei Senga back in the rotation before the playoffs begin.



However, the Braves have the likely NL Cy Young winner in Chris Sale. Sale has a 2.38 ERA and is on pace to throw at least 30 games this season. He’s also added 18 quality starts and is currently 18-3 on the season.



Lefty Max Fried has been a quality No. 2 pitcher despite his early struggles in April, and Charlie Morton is usually dependable.



After all, in the playoffs, you really only need four starters. Having those three veterans anchoring the group along with a young Spencer Schwellenbach is ideal. The Braves could even have Reynaldo Lopez back in time for the playoffs.



While New York’s starting pitching has been elite in September, the Braves have more playoff experience. If they have Chris Sale and Max Fried pitch four games in a seven-game series, it’ll be hard to beat them.

Who Has The Better Bullpen?

The Atlanta Braves have had the best-performing bullpen in the MLB this season. They’ve left nearly 75% of runners on base this season and have an ERA of just 3.34 as a bullpen this season.

They only trail behind the Miami Marlins in WAR and are way ahead of the Mets, who have a 3.5 WAR as a bullpen.