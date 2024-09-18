2024 Magic Number Tracker: Counting Down to the MLB Playoffs

A magic number represents the number of games a team needs to win – or their closest opponent needs to lose – for that team to clinch a playoff spot, a division title, a first-round bye, or home-field advantage in any given postseason series.

Tracking your favorite team’s magic numbers is a nice and easy way to follow their postseason chase down the stretch. If their magic number is still in the double digits with less than two weeks remaining in the season, you know it’s going to be a close race.

On the other hand, once their magic number gets down to one or two, it’s time to start preparing for a champagne celebration.

Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find magic numbers. They aren’t listed on the standings at MLB.com, and anything you see on social media will quickly become out of date.