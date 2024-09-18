2024 Magic Number Tracker: Counting Down to the MLB Playoffs
Breaking down the magic (and tragic) numbers for every team in the NL and AL postseason races.
A magic number represents the number of games a team needs to win – or their closest opponent needs to lose – for that team to clinch a playoff spot, a division title, a first-round bye, or home-field advantage in any given postseason series.
Tracking your favorite team’s magic numbers is a nice and easy way to follow their postseason chase down the stretch. If their magic number is still in the double digits with less than two weeks remaining in the season, you know it’s going to be a close race.
On the other hand, once their magic number gets down to one or two, it’s time to start preparing for a champagne celebration.
Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find magic numbers. They aren’t listed on the standings at MLB.com, and anything you see on social media will quickly become out of date.
With that in mind, Just Baseball has put together this simple Magic Number Tracker that we’ll update every weekday for the rest of the regular season.
Are you curious how soon the Phillies might clinch the NL East? Do you need to know how close the Royals are to securing their first postseason berth in nearly a decade? Are you clinging on to the hope that your beloved Mariners will sneak into the playoffs?
We’ve got you covered.
Note: The tiebreaking rules introduced in the latest CBA can sometimes complicate magic numbers. If something seems off, it’s likely due to the various effects of multi-way ties and tiebreakers.
See below for tables with the head-to-head records of all contending teams in the NL and AL. For a more detailed breakdown of tiebreaker rules and potential tiebreaker scenarios in 2024, click here.
National League Magic Numbers
Magic numbers as of games on September 17, 2024.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Numbers
- To clinch a first-round bye: 8
- To clinch the NL East: 4
- To clinch a playoff spot: 2
The Phillies will clinch a first-round bye with a combined total of eight wins and Brewers losses. They will clinch the NL East with a combined total of four wins and Mets losses. Their magic number is technically two, but they will clinch a playoff berth with their next win (or two Braves losses).
Los Angeles Dodgers Magic Numbers
- To clinch a first-round bye: 10
- To clinch the NL West: 8
- To clinch a playoff spot: 3
The Dodgers will clinch a first-round bye with a combined total of 10 wins and Brewers losses. They will clinch the NL West with a combined total of eight wins and Padres losses.
Because the Dodgers hold the tiebreaker over the Braves, they will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of three wins and Braves losses.
Milwaukee Brewers Magic Numbers
- To clinch the NL Central: 1
- To clinch a playoff spot: 1
The Brewers will clinch the NL Central (and a playoff berth) with their next win or the Cubs’ next loss.
San Diego Padres Magic Number
- To clinch a playoff spot: 6
The Padres hold the tiebreaker over the Braves, which means they can clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of six Padres wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Braves).
Arizona Diamondbacks Magic Number
- To clinch a playoff spot: 10
The Diamondbacks will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of 10 D-backs wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Braves).
New York Mets Magic Number
- To clinch a playoff spot: 10
The Mets will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of 10 Mets wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Braves).
Atlanta Braves Tragic Number
- Elimination number: 10
The Braves will be eliminated from the playoffs with a combined total of 10 losses and Mets/Diamondbacks victories.
National League Head-to-Head Records for Tiebreakers
|TEAM
|vs. Braves
|vs. Brewers
|vs. D-backs
|vs. Dodgers
|vs. Padres
|vs. Mets
|vs. Phillies
|Braves
|—
|2-4
|5-2
|2-5
|3-4
|5-5
|7-6
|Brewers
|4-2
|—
|2-1
|3-4
|2-5
|3-0
|1-4
|D-backs
|2-5
|1-2
|—
|6-7
|5-5
|3-4
|4-3
|Dodgers
|5-2
|4-3
|7-6
|—
|3-7
|4-2
|1-5
|Padres
|4-3
|5-2
|5-5
|7-3
|—
|2-5
|1-5
|Mets
|5-5
|0-3
|4-3
|2-4
|5-2
|—
|3-6
|Phillies
|6-7
|4-1
|3-4
|5-1
|5-1
|6-3
|—
American League Magic Numbers
Magic numbers as of games on September 17, 2024.
New York Yankees Magic Numbers
- To clinch a first-round bye: 6
- To clinch the AL East: 8
- To clinch a playoff spot: 1
The Yankees will clinch a first-round bye with a combined total of six wins and Astros losses. They will clinch the AL East with a combined total of eight wins and Orioles losses.
Because the Yankees won the season series against the Tigers, they will clinch a playoff berth with one more win or one more Tigers loss.
Cleveland Guardians Magic Numbers
- To clinch a first-round bye: 7
- To clinch the AL Central: 6
- To clinch a playoff spot: 3
The Guardians will clinch a first-round bye with a combined total of seven wins and Astros losses. They will clinch the AL Central with a combined total of six wins and Royals losses.
Their magic number to reach the playoff is three. However, because the Guardians won the season series against the Tigers, they will clinch a playoff berth with one more win or one more Tigers loss and one more Mariners loss.
Baltimore Orioles Magic Number
- To clinch a playoff spot: 6
The Orioles will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of six Orioles wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Tigers).
Houston Astros Magic Numbers
- To clinch the AL West: 7
- To clinch a playoff spot: 7
The Astros will clinch the AL West with a combined total of seven wins and Mariners losses. Because they hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers, they will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of seven Astros wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Tigers).
Kansas City Royals Magic Number
- To clinch a playoff spot: 7
The Royals hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers, but the tiebreaker between the Royals and Mariners is undecided. They will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of seven Royals wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Tigers).
Minnesota Twins Magic Number
- To clinch a playoff spot: 9
Because they hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers and Mariners, the Twins will clinch a playoff berth with a combined total of nine Twins wins and losses from their closest competitor outside of the postseason bracket (currently the Tigers).
Detroit Tigers Tragic Number
- Elimination number: 10
The Tigers will be eliminated from the playoffs with a combined total of 10 Tigers losses and victories from their closest competitor in a postseason spot (currently the Twins).
Seattle Mariners Tragic Number
- Elimination number: 9
The Mariners will be eliminated from the playoffs with a combined total of nine Mariners losses and victories from their closest competitor in a postseason spot (currently the Twins).
American League Head-to-Head Records for Tiebreakers
|TEAM
|vs. Astros
|vs. Guardians
|vs. Mariners
|vs. Orioles
|vs. Royals
|vs. Tigers
|vs. Twins
|vs. Yankees
|Astros
|—
|2-1
|4-6
|5-2
|4-3
|4-2
|2-4
|1-6
|Guardians
|1-2
|—
|4-2
|4-3
|5-8
|7-6
|8-3
|2-4
|Mariners
|6-4
|2-4
|—
|2-4
|3-3
|1-5
|2-5
|2-3
|Orioles
|2-5
|3-4
|4-2
|—
|4-2
|1-2
|3-0
|6-4
|Royals
|3-4
|8-5
|3-3
|2-4
|—
|7-5
|6-7
|2-5
|Tigers
|2-4
|6-7
|5-1
|2-1
|5-7
|—
|6-7
|2-4
|Twins
|4-2
|3-8
|5-2
|0-3
|7-6
|7-6
|—
|0-6
|Yankees
|6-1
|4-2
|3-2
|4-6
|5-2
|4-2
|6-0
|—