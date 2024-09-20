The Unsung Heroes of the Detroit Tigers’ Run

His impact cannot be overstated. The Tigers are 24-11 in games where Meadows has played in the second half and if you think that’s just some fluke, you should think again. From robbing home runs, driving in go ahead 10th inning runs, to his go ahead, two out, full count grand slam, Meadows is blossoming into not only a core piece, but leaders on this young Tigers team.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1831889487036821592

The Second Wave of Arms

Detroit’s rotation headlined by Skubal, Flaherty and Olson was dominate to start the season. The offense did not do them many favors, but you knew the Tigers had a chance to win when those three took the mound. A swarm of injuries paired with the deadline move of Flaherty to Los Angeles led to several unknown arms entering the equation. Brenan Hanifee, Brant Hurter, and Sean Guenther were all called upon to fill innings but their production has far exceeded the expectation.

None of these names were top prospects, young flame throwers, or even pitchers many outside of Tigers circles knew much about. Hurter (26) and Hanifee (26) had not logged a Major League inning while Guenther (28) had a cup of coffee with the 2021 Marlins.

https://twitter.com/SpenserDavis6/status/1825686130542452922

While none of them reach even 97 mph on the radar gun, they all have something in common – the get groundballs. Hurter has a groundball rate of 56.7%, Guenther 65.9%, and Hanifee at 55.8%. Also, each has a walks per nine under two. Not many reach base and when they do, groundballs limit the damage. A recipe that is not flashy or making highlight reels, but is plenty effective.

So, how do these pitchers continue to produce groundballs? Because they all lean heavily on their sinkers, a pitch that’s late diving movement causes batters contact to usually impact the top of the ball driving it into the ground instead of lifting it into the air.

Sinker Stats Usage BA SLG WHIFF Stuff + Location + Hurter 49.7% .237 .342 9.7% 88 107 Guenther 37.2% .200 .200 11.1% 73 105 Hanifee 53.3% .268 .286 7.4% 82 107

A few takeaways from these numbers. As much as swing and miss is a desired result in baseball, contact against well located sinkers will not often hurt you. All three of these arms locates their sinkers well and when the ball in play does not result in an out, it is usually just a single. We know the Tigers have really leaned into sinker pitchers and they have a few good ones here.