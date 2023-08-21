The Guardians Are Wasting Their Chance in a Winnable AL Central

Since the August. 1 deadline, the Guardians have gone 6-12, falling 6.0 games back of the Twins in the AL Central, with just a 3.6% chance of winning the division.

While the Guardians have been without Tristan McKenzie and Shane Bieber, their pitching has actually stepped up in August. Cleveland pitchers have the fourth-best ERA (3.20) in the month, and are striking out 9.42 hitters per nine.

Cleveland's rookie starters the last two nights:



Gavin Williams: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K

Tanner Bibee: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K



Future is, yet again, bright for Cleveland's rotation. https://t.co/gN48xmW18Y — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 9, 2023

It’s on the offensive side of things where the Guardians are seeing a potential playoff berth slip through their fingers.

With that said, let’s take a closer look at what is plaguing Cleveland as their postseason hopes dwindle, despite playing in one of the worst divisions in MLB.

Offensive silence

Along with McKenzie and Bieber missing time, Josh Naylor has been out the entire month with a strained oblique.

Naylor had quietly emerged as one of the most productive first basemen in MLB this season, posting a .306/.346/.500 slash line with a 127 wRC+ over 96 games. This production, along with the acquisition of Kyle Manzardo for Civale, gave Cleveland the confidence to trade away Bell — who had been uninspiring after signing with the Guardians in the offseason.