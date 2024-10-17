Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, it was the first time since Busch Stadium III opened back in 2006 that St. Louis finished with an attendance under three million. They also set the record for the smallest single-game attendance since the stadium’s inception.

Even though they won 12 more games than they did in 2023, their attendance dipped over 360,000 in total. Moreover, their average attendance of 35,532 was the lowest mark of the century for St. Louis.

Cardinals fans deserve better than what they are getting. The actions of the front office this offseason will set the tone for this ball club moving forward. Will they continue with their half-attempt at competing, or will they take the necessary steps to get this ball club back on track to their winning ways?

What’s Next For the Cardinals?

The Cardinals have been competitive for the vast majority of the 21st century, but the past two seasons have felt like low points for Cardinals baseball.

And yet, it feels as if this roster has what it takes to compete. But in order to return to excellence, the front office must show their willingness to make the big move to put them over the top- which is something we just haven’t seen recently.

Now with the Cardinals aiming to reduce payroll in 2025, things will get even trickier for St. Louis. On the one hand, clearly the product they’ve been running out hasn’t worked. An investment into bolstering their player development and technology at the expense of payroll seems reasonable to some extent.