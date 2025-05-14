Victor Scott II Gives the Cardinals a Crucial Building Block

Entering Wednesday’s action, the St. Louis Cardinals are 23-19 and riding an impressive nine-game winning streak. This hot stretch of play has shot them up the NL Central standings into the No. 2 spot, just a game and a half behind the Chicago Cubs.

After winning just 71 games in 2023 and 84 last year, the Cardinals have fallen out of favor in the Central, but they’re coming out of the gates strong in 2025. PECOTA projected they’d win 79 games this year, but so far they’ve looked a lot better than a 79-win team.

For years now, this is a team that’s looked great on paper but hasn’t been able to gel properly as a unit. The Cardinals as an organization have always been one of the best in the business at accumulating raw talent, but the follow-through just hasn’t been there. A nine-game win streak and some renewed swagger should help matters.

Six of the Cardinals’ regular starting-nine have a wRC+ north of 100 (which is league-average), with most of the usual suspects doing the vast majority of the damage. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras are leading the offensive charge; but further down the nightly lineup card, there’s a former top prospect who’s starting to come into his own at the big league level.