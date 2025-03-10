Pitch Model Breakout Candidates To Watch in 2025

Spring training is in full swing, which means everyone and their mother has already written an article identifying “The Top Breakout Candidates To Watch” in 2025.

I don’t mean that in a bad way. Heck, we’ve already done it here at Just Baseball. Picking breakout players is great!

Whether you’re full of optimism about players on your favorite team, trying to find the best sleeper picks to win your fantasy league, or you just want the bragging rights, it’s fun to try to guess which players will have surprisingly strong seasons in the upcoming year.

Still, I wanted to do things a little differently to make this particular “breakout picks” piece stand out. So, I decided to let the underlying numbers identify my breakout candidates for me. Specifically, I’ll be using data from the two pitch modeling systems available on FanGraphs: PitchingBot and Pitching+.