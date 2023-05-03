Brandon Pfaadt Earns the Call for Determined D-Backs Squad

The Diamondbacks are calling in – or, more accurately, calling up – reinforcements. A week after releasing Madison Bumgarner, the D-backs will be promoting top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt to the big league club.

Arizona has not yet added the right-hander to the 40-man roster, but Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that Pfaadt is set to make his MLB debut today against the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks will need to make a corresponding move to open a spot on the roster.

Pfaadt is the No. 24 overall prospect in the game, according to Just Baseball’s latest top 100 list. Here is what our own Aram Leighton has to say about the 24-year-old:

Though he may not have ace upside, Pfaadt is as much of a virtual lock to stick as a starter as there is in the system and continues to get better each time I watch him pitch…The 24-year-old has the floor of a back end of the rotation starter, though I believe his pitchability and willingness to improve and tweak his craft will have him closer to a No. 3 starter with room for a bit more. Aram Leighton, on Brandon Pfaadt’s outlook

Pfaadt wasn’t particularly sharp in his latest start, giving up seven hits, three runs, and two walks in five innings of work against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. However, he was dominant in the outing before that, tossing seven scoreless frames with eight strikeouts. He was similarly impressive last summer after his promotion to Triple-A, making ten starts with a 2.63 ERA and 10.80 K/9.