Cincinnati Reds, Austin Hays Agree To One-Year Deal

The more I think about it, the more I think Hays, at that price, was a better option.

Hays had a very forgettable 2024 season that saw him appear in just 85 games for the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 98 wRC+. The power was quite diminished, as he only had five home runs across those 85 games.

But, let’s not forget that in 2023, Hays was an All-Star in Baltimore.

While the first half of his 2023 season was much better than the second half (an .853 OPS vs a .667 OPS), the Reds did not sign the 29-year-old to be an everyday All-Star. They signed him to be a complement to Fraley and mash lefties.

He can do just that.

In his career, Hays is an .800 OPS and 120 wRC+ guy against lefties. Couple that with Fraley’s .786 OPS and 113 wRC+ against righties, and the Reds have themselves a good platoon in right field.