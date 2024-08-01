How Much Better Is the Phillies’ Bullpen Post-Deadline?

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t make a huge splash at the trade deadline. They didn’t have to. This team has not been playing its best baseball as of late, but they’re still in a strong position to make the postseason (FanGraphs playoff odds 99.3%), and simply put, there aren’t a lot of holes on the roster.

So, much like the Phillies have done at each of the past three deadlines under Dave Dombrowski’s stewardship, they made a handful of smaller trades to improve at the margins.

One of those moves was acquiring Austin Hays from the Orioles, checking a righty-batting fourth outfielder off the deadline shopping list.

The other two additions the Phillies made were bullpen arms: right-hander Carlos Estévez and left-hander Tanner Banks.