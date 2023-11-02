The Phillies (And Rhys Hoskins) Are Facing a Difficult Qualifying Offer Decision

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bryce. We need to sit down with Bryce and ask him what his preference is and sit down for a heart-to-heart on what he wants to do and how he would like to approach going forward. I don’t know what he’s going to do yet at this time, but it’s something we have to do relatively soon.”

Bryce Harper’s first play at first base pic.twitter.com/6CTpyaCLMu — John Foley (@2008Philz) July 21, 2023

If Harper wants to return to right field, the decision becomes an easy one for the Phillies. They will certainly grant their superstar’s wish – as long as it comes with a doctor’s approval – and with an opening at first base, they would have little reason not to extend their longest-tenured position player a qualifying offer.

In such a case, the difficult decision then falls on Hoskins’ shoulders. He’ll have to decide if he wants to bet on himself or if he’d rather secure the highest possible payday this winter.

Hoskins could surely command more than $20.5MM (the approximate value of the QO) on a multi-year deal, but he might not beat that annual salary. Thus, if he returns to the Phillies on a one-year pact, he could reestablish his value and re-enter the open market after his age-31 season; with a strong enough performance, he could look for a contract similar to the five-year, $100MM deal Nick Castellanos signed with the Phillies in 2022. As an added bonus, he wouldn’t have a qualifying offer dragging down his value – players can only receive the QO once in their career.

Unfortunately, he also runs the risk of lowering his value. Hoskins will be a year older next winter, and the market for first base/DH bats will be more crowded (potential free agents include Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, and Christian Walker). If he has a down year or suffers another injury in 2024, his earning potential could plummet.

It’s clear that Hoskins enjoys playing in Philadelphia. He and his wife Jayme are beloved personalities in the Phillies community. Still, that doesn’t mean he will let his personal attachment to the team prevent him from doing what’s best for his family.