Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins was one of the more consistent power bats in the game throughout his first six seasons, posting an .846 OPS and averaging 36 home runs per 162 games. Unfortunately, an ACL tear ended his 2023 campaign in spring training, so he enters free agency as something of a wild card.

Will teams still value Hoskins as a reliable middle-of-the-order bat? Or will his lost season scare off potential suitors? After all, there’s no shortage of first base/DH impact bats on the market, and guys like Jorge Soler, Brandon Belt, and J.D. Martinez are coming off impressive (and healthy) 2023 seasons.

For his part, will Hoskins be looking for as much guaranteed money as possible? Or will he choose to bet on himself, signing a one-year deal in hopes of increasing his value for next winter? There’s no easy answer, but it likely depends on how active his market turns out to be.

So, what does the market for Hoskins look like? A reunion with Philadelphia seems unlikely (Bryce Harper will play first base full-time in 2024), and the former Phillies first baseman hasn’t been linked to many new teams just yet. Still, there are plenty of clubs who could use a bat like his in the middle of their lineup.