Kyle Schwarber Is on His Way To Getting Paid in Free Agency

After rising through the ranks as a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ system, Kyle Schwarber quickly lived up to the hype in his 2015 rookie campaign. He ended with a 131 wRC+ in 69 regular season games and followed that up with five homers and an impressive 248 wRC+ in the postseason that year.

But other than a 170 wRC+ in the 2016 postseason, Schwarber never quite looked the same with the Cubs after tearing his ACL and LCL at the start of the 2016 campaign. As a result, the slugger was non-tendered following the 2020 season.

No one would be remiss if they thought that Schwarber’s best days were behind him. After all, his best season at the plate was an above average, but not overly special 119 wRC+. When paired with his defensive inabilities, his outlook was even less exciting when he hit the open market.

However, a split season between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox in 2021 saw Schwarber post a career-high 145 wRC+, landing him a sizeable four-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies the following season.