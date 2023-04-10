Is San Diego Padres GM AJ Preller the Russell Westbrook of MLB?

Making cross-sport references is an overdone bit. It’s not a bad bit, per se, just needs to be tempered a tad. Whenever someone is young and super-talented, people will call them the LeBron James of that sport, or even something that isn’t a sport (e.g. “Patrick Beverly is the Joker of the NBA”). But with all that being said, we’re going to do it again, with none other than the wheeling-dealing king, AJ Preller.

The San Diego Padres are the darlings of Major League Baseball, and Preller is a major reason for that. The team has completely transformed itself from being a small-market team in the realm of the Oakland A’s and Kansas City Royals to one that signs Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million dollar contract…and that was somehow the second-biggest move they’d made in the last six months.

But while things are looking (mostly) good for the Padres now, it wasn’t too long ago that they’d suffered the worst collapse in franchise in history. Also their total commitment to long-term contracts — with extension to Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, AND Jake Cronenworth — can raise concerns about the long-term flexibility of this build.

Regardless, Preller’s tenure as GM has been exciting, unprecedented, and at times, polarizing.