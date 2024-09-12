Bobby Witt Jr. and Francisco Lindor Are Chasing Giants in the MVP Race

According to the BetMGM odds, Judge is a -2500 favorite to win the AL MVP, while Ohtani is a -700 favorite to win in the National League. This late in the season, the odds of an upset are very slim, but there is a top shortstop in each league who has thrust themselves into the conversation.

Francisco Lindor has led the New York Mets from dead in the water at the end of May, all the way to the forefront of the NL Wild Card race.

In the American League, Bobby Witt Jr. has taken a Royals team that lost 106 games in 2023, and has them on the doorstep of their first playoff berth since they won the World Series back in 2015.

Who knows, maybe the Cinderella Story for both of these shortstops ends in a rematch from when their teams met in the Fall Classic nine years ago.

Lindor and Witt have a lot in common when it comes to their case to win the MVP this year. They both play premium defense at the most important position on the diamond, and are clearly the best players on their teams. They also lead each league in Fangraphs’ Wins Above Replacement.

The more you dive into the respective MVP cases for Lindor and Witt, the more it becomes clear that making a case for one, supports the other hand-in-hand. So let’s dive into their joint case to pull off an MVP upset this year, and see who is in a better position to actually do it.