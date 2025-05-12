Other Players Who Could (One Day) Join Shohei Ohtani in Baseball’s Exclusive 50/50 Club

Which other players have the skills to put up a 50/50 season?

By Leo Morgenstern
Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds bats during a spring training game.
GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - MARCH 18: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds bats during the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Goodyear Ballpark on March 18, 2025 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

What Is Baseball’s 50/50 Club?

In baseball, a 50/50 season refers to a year in which a player hits at least 50 home runs and steals at least 50 bases. Once a player has completed a 50/50 season, he is said to have joined the 50/50 club.

It’s uncommon enough that a player hits as many as 40 home runs in the same season that he steals at least 40 bases. Only six players have ever had a 40/40 season. Simply put, reaching either one of those statistical thresholds is hard enough on its own. To reach both requires exceptional skill in two completely different areas: power and speed.

By and large, power hitters tend to be slower runners, while the best baserunners don’t often put up big power numbers. Thus, 50/50 seasons are rare. They’re so rare, in fact, that only one player in baseball history has ever joined the 50/50 club: Shohei Ohtani.

In 2024, Ohtani hit 54 bombs and swiped 59 bags, making baseball history in the process.

MLB 50/50 Club History: Players Who Have Come Close

Five players have had a 40/40 season but couldn’t quite get to 50/50. They’re listed below in chronological order:

The fact that so few players have joined the 40/40 club further emphasizes how difficult it is to get to 50/50. Indeed, it’s hard enough to have a 30/30 season. As of today, fewer than 50 individual players have joined the 30/30 club. They are listed in the table below:

PlayerNumber of 30/30 SeasonsFirst 30/30 Season
Barry Bonds51990
Bobby Bonds51969
Alfonso Soriano42002
Howard Johnson31987
Bobby Witt Jr.22023
Ronald Acuña Jr.22019
José Ramírez22018
Ryan Braun22011
Ian Kinsler22009
Bobby Abreu22001
Vladimir Guerrero22001
Raúl Mondesi21997
Jeff Bagwell21997
Sammy Sosa21993
Ron Gant21990
Willie Mays21956
Shohei Ohtani12024
Julio Rodríguez12023
Francisco Lindor12023
Cedric Mullins12021
Christian Yelich12019
Mookie Betts12018
Mike Trout12012
Matt Kemp12011
Jacoby Ellsbury12011
Grady Sizemore12008
Hanley Ramírez12008
David Wright12007
Jimmy Rollins12007
Brandon Phillips12007
Carlos Beltrán12004
José Cruz12001
Preston Wilson12000
Álex Rodríguez11998
Shawn Green11998
Larry Walker11997
Ellis Burks11996
Dante Bichette11996
Barry Larkin11996
José Canseco11988
Joe Carter11987
Eric Davis11987
Darryl Strawberry11987
Dale Murphy11983
Tommy Harper11970
Henry Aaron11963
Ken Williams11922

These Players Could One Day Join the 50/50 Club

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals waits for a pitch in the fourth inning during a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Surprise Stadium.
SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 5: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals waits for a pitch in the fourth inning during a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Surprise Stadium on March 5, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals – 2024 Stats: 32 HR, 31 SB

Bobby Witt Jr. has the fastest sprint speed in Major League Baseball, and he swiped 49 bases in 2023. There’s no question he has the wheels to steal 50. He’ll have to step up his power game if he wants to get to 50 home runs, but with at least 30 homers in each of the past two seasons, he’s starting from a good place.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds – 2024 Stats: 25 HR, 67 SB

Elly De La Cruz could steal 50 bases in his sleep. He hasn’t demonstrated anything close to 50-homer power in the majors yet, but this is a guy who showed off ridiculous raw power as a prospect. He also plays his home games in MLB’s most homer-friendly stadium. If he reaches his full potential, 50 homers is a real possibility.

Is Elly De La Cruz the Best Player in the NL Central?

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres – 2024 Stats: 21 HR, 11 SB

Don’t let those home run and stolen base totals from last year fool you, Fernando Tatis Jr. might just be the strongest contender to join Ohtani in the 50/50 club. His previous career-highs in home runs and stolen bases are 42 and 29, respectively. However, he has never played more than 141 games in a season.

Tatis is as strong as he is fast – his sprint speed and hard-hit both rank above the 90th percentile – and still just 26 years old, he has plenty of time to put it all together over a full healthy season.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves – 2023 Stats: 41 HR, 73 SB

In 2023, Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player to join the 40/40 club in 17 years. He also came close to 40/40 in 2019, when he hit 41 homers and stole 37 bags. Acuña certainly won’t become a member of the 50/50 club in 2025, but as long as he stays healthy in 2026 and beyond, he has the skills to one day join the ranks.

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians – 2024 Stats: 39 HR, 41 SB

José Ramírez is the only player on this list over 30. Heck, he’s the only one older than 27. Yet, how could we not include him after he came just one homer shy of a 40/40 season in 2024? J-Ram might be running out of time to join the 50/50 club, but it would be foolish to overlook to only active player with at least 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases.

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates – 2024 Stats: 21 HR, 22 SB

This is a dark-horse pick, considering Oneil Cruz’s limited big league track record. Still, Cruz is a name to keep an eye on. He graduated from prospect status in 2022 with unbelievable raw power and speed. Watching the way impacts the ball and runs the bases, it’s hard not to buy in on his 50/50 potential.

