Other Players Who Could (One Day) Join Shohei Ohtani in Baseball’s Exclusive 50/50 Club

MLB 50/50 Club History: Players Who Have Come Close

Five players have had a 40/40 season but couldn’t quite get to 50/50. They’re listed below in chronological order:

Jose Canseco , 1988 Oakland Athletics: 42 HR, 40 SB

, 1988 Oakland Athletics: 42 HR, 40 SB Barry Bonds , 1996 San Francisco Giants: 42 HR, 40 SB

, 1996 San Francisco Giants: 42 HR, 40 SB Alex Rodriguez , 1998 Seattle Mariners: 42 HR, 46 SB

, 1998 Seattle Mariners: 42 HR, 46 SB Alfonso Soriano , 2006 Washington Nationals: 46 HR, 41 SB

, 2006 Washington Nationals: 46 HR, 41 SB Ronald Acuña Jr., 2023 Atlanta Braves: 41 HR, 73 SB

The fact that so few players have joined the 40/40 club further emphasizes how difficult it is to get to 50/50. Indeed, it’s hard enough to have a 30/30 season. As of today, fewer than 50 individual players have joined the 30/30 club. They are listed in the table below:

These Players Could One Day Join the 50/50 Club

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 5: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals waits for a pitch in the fourth inning during a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Surprise Stadium on March 5, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals – 2024 Stats: 32 HR, 31 SB

Bobby Witt Jr. has the fastest sprint speed in Major League Baseball, and he swiped 49 bases in 2023. There’s no question he has the wheels to steal 50. He’ll have to step up his power game if he wants to get to 50 home runs, but with at least 30 homers in each of the past two seasons, he’s starting from a good place.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds – 2024 Stats: 25 HR, 67 SB

Elly De La Cruz could steal 50 bases in his sleep. He hasn’t demonstrated anything close to 50-homer power in the majors yet, but this is a guy who showed off ridiculous raw power as a prospect. He also plays his home games in MLB’s most homer-friendly stadium. If he reaches his full potential, 50 homers is a real possibility.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres – 2024 Stats: 21 HR, 11 SB

Don’t let those home run and stolen base totals from last year fool you, Fernando Tatis Jr. might just be the strongest contender to join Ohtani in the 50/50 club. His previous career-highs in home runs and stolen bases are 42 and 29, respectively. However, he has never played more than 141 games in a season.

Tatis is as strong as he is fast – his sprint speed and hard-hit both rank above the 90th percentile – and still just 26 years old, he has plenty of time to put it all together over a full healthy season.