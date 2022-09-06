Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge: Who Deserves the AL MVP?

The biggest headline over the past week in MLB has been the great debate on who should win the AL MVP. Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani?

Aaron Judge is currently on pace to beat Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 home runs, and generational two-way player Shohei Ohtani has performed as not just a top-15 hitter, but a top-15 pitcher as well.

It’s the hardest topic in the game to discuss. It would take a monumental effort to unearth any Shohei Ohtani season, but it seems Judge is making an incredible case to do so. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. almost won a Triple Crown last season and was unable to even sniff a first-place vote as Ohtani gained his first MVP.

It’s hard to argue against Ohtani. This is the type of player we’ve never seen in our lifetimes, a true unicorn in the sport today. But Judge on the other hand, is having an offensive season like no other. Has he proved that he deserves this prestigious award? Or does another immaculate season from Shohei prove to be the ultimate trump card? Let’s take a dive.