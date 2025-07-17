The Yankees’ Pitching Staff Is a Puzzle That Needs Solving

Few teams in baseball are built for success quite like the New York Yankees. Any baseball fan will be able to tell you that this has been the case for a long, long time, and it will continue to be that way for many years to come.

The 2025 version of the Bronx Bombers is no different. They’re absolutely stacked on offense with past (and future) AL MVP Aaron Judge leading the way alongside promising young studs like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, Ben Rice, and Jasson Dominguez.

This year’s Yankees have been hit hard on the injury front, especially to their starting rotation. Nothing puts a well-built team to the test quite like a pile of injuries, and the Yankees have found that out in a big way. We’ve only just entered the month of July and the club is in the middle of a slump and keeps losing pitchers to injury.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t only been the starting rotation. The bullpen has also been ravaged by injuries. As of right now, a total of eight pitchers are on the shelf. Each and every one of them was supposed to fill an important role on this year’s team’s deep postseason run.