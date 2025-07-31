Will the Yankees Keep Cam Schlitter at the Deadline?

The New York Yankees have had issues with their rotation since the start of spring training. First they lost 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole to injury, then 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, and later Clarke Schmidt and Ryan Yarbrough during the year. Though this has been tough for the Yankees to handle, all the injuries presented an opportunity for their third-ranked prospect, Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler has made three starts in the majors so far this year. He has only been decent but has shown that he is ready for the big leagues. In 14.1 innings, he has a 4.91 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and a 1.84 WHIP. Even though these are not the most glamorous numbers, he is a 24-year-old rookie who should eventually settle in.

So far, he has not allowed more than three runs in a start. Half of his runs given up have been due to the long ball, which is unlike Schlittler, who generally keeps the ball in the ballpark. This season in the minors, before his call-up, he only gave up four homers in 76.2 innings.

He also has a 107 Stuff+ so far in his three starts and an xERA of 3.48, so there are reasons to believe he will get better start by start.