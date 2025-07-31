Will the Yankees Keep Cam Schlitter at the Deadline?
Will fans be able to watch Schlittler and his promising arsenal in New York's rotation for years to come, or will he be on the move later today?
The New York Yankees have had issues with their rotation since the start of spring training. First they lost 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole to injury, then 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, and later Clarke Schmidt and Ryan Yarbrough during the year. Though this has been tough for the Yankees to handle, all the injuries presented an opportunity for their third-ranked prospect, Cam Schlittler.
Schlittler has made three starts in the majors so far this year. He has only been decent but has shown that he is ready for the big leagues. In 14.1 innings, he has a 4.91 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and a 1.84 WHIP. Even though these are not the most glamorous numbers, he is a 24-year-old rookie who should eventually settle in.
So far, he has not allowed more than three runs in a start. Half of his runs given up have been due to the long ball, which is unlike Schlittler, who generally keeps the ball in the ballpark. This season in the minors, before his call-up, he only gave up four homers in 76.2 innings.
He also has a 107 Stuff+ so far in his three starts and an xERA of 3.48, so there are reasons to believe he will get better start by start.
In the minor leagues, Schlittler was having a breakout season. Across two levels, he had a 2.82 ERA, 99 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP. These numbers helped him become the next guy up in the Yankees rotation. Now the question becomes: Will he continue to make an impact in the Bronx, or could he be the headliner in a trade package before the deadline?
All stats for this article were updated prior to games played on July 30th, 2025.
Schlittler made his debut on July 9 against the Mariners as a spot starter for the Yankees, and he impressed enough to stick around with his amazing stuff. He surprised hitters with his cut-ride fastball that they struggled to pick up. His fastball has been flashing better-than-plus qualities and should continue to play in the majors.
Schlittler has two sliders that he likes to use, one being more of a hard cutter, and the other he can modify into a sweeper with a lot of horizontal movement. These pitches play well off each other and confuse hitters.
Schlittler also works a curveball into his arsenal that he can spin and that he uses as a whiff pitch. He spins it over 2600 rpm and mixes it in well to get swing and miss when needed. He has an arsenal that will continue to develop and looks to be a middle rotation arm or better if he develops as expected.
Will Schlitter Remain in Pinstripes Past the Deadline?
This arsenal, along with his underlying numbers and minor league success, has made Cam Schlittler not just a prized pitching prospect in the Yankees’ system, but a top piece that could be on the move this deadline. All teams would love to get their hands on a young controllable arm with his upside.
Though Schlittler has been involved in some trade rumors, I do not believe he will be moved at the deadline unless it is for a major piece. The only way I see Schlittler being moved today is in a package for a guy like Joe Ryan or an equivalent player with years of team control.
To that point, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported yesterday that the Yankees “are more focused on adding pitching than subtracting it.” That suggests they aren’t inclined to trade from the major league pitching depth.
Schlittler has pitched his way into being a coveted controllable arm with an arsenal that has upside, and I believe the Yankees will want to hold on to him to be a mainstay in the rotation for years to come. With that being said, who knows what Brian Cashman’s “all in” really is?