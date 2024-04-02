Juan Soto Has Arrived For the Yankees and the Effect is Real

Following their four-game sweep of the Houston Astros to open the 2024 season, Yankee fans were more than ready to break the bank for Juan Soto. The newly-acquired superstar had quite the opening series for the Yankees and his effect seems to go beyond just his numbers.

Soto came storming into 2024 slashing .529/.600/.765 with a home run and 4 RBIs through New York’s first four games. Everyone has very high expectations for Soto this year, and so far he looks every bit of the superstar the Yankees needed and then some.

It was only one series into the season, but his 1.365 OPS against a pretty intimidating Houston pitching staff should certainly not be downplayed.

Through March 31, Soto ranks third in the league in hits (9) behind only Mookie Betts (11) and Will Smith (10) of the Dodgers.