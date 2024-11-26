What Do The New York Yankees Do If They Don’t Sign Juan Soto?

Kim does all the little things that a championship team needs. He’s an excellent defender and base runner, and he walks almost as much as he strikes out. He likely won’t hit more than 15 home runs in a season, but he could steal 40 bases. He’ll be 29 years old next year and has plenty of juice left to offer a team. I would love to see him in pinstripes, and I think he’d become a fan favorite quickly, as he did in San Diego.

Bullpen: Brian Cashman, go to work

I think Yankees GM Brian Cashman does an excellent job in creating a bullpen. Yankee fans have mixed feelings about Clay Holmes, but we have to remember the Yankees got him for nothing. I have faith that Cashman will make the right moves in this bullpen, whether that be combing through the laundry list of free agents, or making trades as he often does.

The Juan Soto-less 2025 Yankees

Here’s what the Opening Day lineup could look like if everything works out. In this scenario, the Yankees would spend about $300M this offseason, about half of what Soto is expecting in his deal.

Starting Lineup Position 1. Ha-Seong Kim (R) 2B 2. Jazz Chisholm (L) 3B 3. Aaron Judge (R) RF 4. Teoscar Hernandez (R) LF 5. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH 6. Christian Walker (R) 1B 7. Austin Wells (L) C 8. Jake McCarthy (L) CF 9. Anthony Volpe (L) SS

I like this lineup a lot. It’s balanced with power and speed, and it’s a much better defensive unit than last year. Jasson Dominguez is likely to be in this lineup instead of McCarthy, but I put McCarthy there just so everyone can see what it would look like if Dominguez isn’t ready for a starting role right out of the gate.

Starting Rotation 1. Gerrit Cole (RHP) 2. Blake Snell (LHP) 3. Carlos Rodon (LHP) 4. Luis Gil (RHP) 5. Clarke Schmidt (RHP) 6. Marcus Stroman

Rodon as the number three makes me feel a lot better about this rotation. A playoff duo of Cole and Snell is beyond elite, and Rodon’s value as a three starter is much higher. For the fourth spot in a playoff rotation is anyone’s guess, but my hope is Gil and Schmidt take a bigger leap this year.

The End Result

This exercise made me feel better. There is light at the end of the tunnel without Juan Soto, and it’s much cheaper. The Yankees could surely sign other free agents if they do get Soto, but I’m afraid it may be Christian Walker, and some under the radar moves.