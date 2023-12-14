Why the New York Mets Should Trade for Christian Yelich

Yelich is still owed at least $116.5 million over the next five years and that is not even counting deferred money is contract for an additional $28 million paid over 12 years. Despite the fact that Yelich coming off a really solid season, there are few teams in baseball who would willingly take on the back-half of such a lucrative contract.

The one exception however could be the New York Mets, who just happen to be run by the executive that signed Yelich to that contract in the first place.

Why Would the Brewers Want to Trade Christian Yelich?

Yelich is the face of the Milwaukee Brewers franchise and has been since he won the NL MVP in his first season with the club back in 2018. Yelich was simply sensational in his first two seasons with the Brewers, hitting .327/.415/.631, with a 170 wRC+ across the 2018 and 2019.

Not typically a home run hitter earlier in his career, Yelich smacked 80 home runs, which trailed only Mike Trout and Eugenio Suarez for the league-lead during that span. He also posted two seven-win seasons according to fWAR, with his 14.9 mark trailing only Trout, Mookie Betts and Alex Bregman in those seasons.

Following his sensational two-year run, Yelich approached the Brewers about signing a contract extension, wanting to remain in Milwaukee for the rest of his career.

After re-watching the press conference where they announced the extension in March of 2020, it is easy to be taken aback by how much the narratives can change in a few years when it comes to a player signing a long-term deal.