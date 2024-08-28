Would the Yankees Let Gerrit Cole Walk to Keep Juan Soto?

The last thing the New York Yankees, or their fans, want to think about right now is Juan Soto’s impending free agency. The Yankees have hit the stretch run of the season, and are playing some great baseball behind Soto and MVP-favorite Aaron Judge.

With 29 games left to play apiece, the Yankees hold a one-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. The division, and most likely a first round bye, hang in the balance for the Yankees, as they look to capitalize on having the best duo in Major League Baseball.

While there are a lot of great storylines to follow with this Yankees team, none is more fascinating than Soto’s impending free agency, and whether they can win a World Series as the ultimate pitch to keep him in the Bronx.

Regardless of what happens though, Soto’s name is going to dominate all discussion this offseason in a similar way as we saw with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last winter. Those speculations began early on Tuesday, in Jeff Passan’s early free agent preview for ESPN.