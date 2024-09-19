The New Royals Veterans Can Be Key Pieces This Postseason

The Kansas City Royals find themselves on the brink of what was considered the unthinkable at the start of the year: clinching a 2024 postseason berth.

Just a year ago, the Royals finished the 2023 season with a 56-106 record to place last in the AL Central with the second-worst record in all of Major League Baseball.

Now with the 2024 regular season coming to a close, Kansas City sits at 82-70, good for second in the Central, the second AL Wild Card spot and just seven games away from clinching their first postseason spot since their World Series winning season in 2015.

And the Royals did their best to shore up their lineup down the stretch by getting creative on Aug. 31 with the acquisitions of three seasoned big league veterans: Tommy Pham, Yuli Gurriel and Robbie Grossman.