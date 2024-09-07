Royals Have Shown Everyone the Value of Going For It

The Kansas City Royals are showing that the well-known saying of, “Fortune favors the bold” can apply just as much in modern times as it did in ancient days when the phrase was first coined.

After all, the Royals control their own destiny when it comes to the 2024 MLB postseason. They are in a race with Minnesota Twins for the second Wild Card spot, and hold a five-game lead over the rest of the teams still fighting it out for final American League Wild Card spot.

However, it’s easy to see that Kansas City wouldn’t be sitting pretty in September had it not been for some bold moves earlier in the season.

Or perhaps one could say even last season, when the Royals were squarely out of the postseason chase and found themselves as sellers at the MLB trade deadline.