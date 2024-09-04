What’s Next for the Royals Without Vinnie Pasquantino?

With the season slowly slipping through their fingers, the Royals will now have to try to “recreate him in the aggregate” if they are to reach the postseason.

Vinnie Pasquantino just met with the media. Says he was a wreck when the injury happened. Salvy consoled him and helped. Hopes to have surgery tomorrow.

Timetable is six to eight weeks.

“In my mind my season’s is not over. Whether that’s realistic or not I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/J4QhwCGGWA — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) September 2, 2024

Despite the comments from his latest interview, in which he said he does not consider his season to be over, any time the Royals spend without Pasquantino is a big deal.

The front office wasted zero time in trying to piece together replacements to help get by during this time. They claimed Tommy Pham from the Cardinals and Robbie Grossman from the Rangers. They also traded cash considerations for Yuli Gurriel, who was sitting in Triple-A with the Braves.

While the three of them alone won’t be enough to replace everything that Vinnie P was bringing to the Royals lineup. Still, their contributions on the field, and the playoff experience each brings with them, will surely have an impact on the roster as a whole.

The Kansas City Royals have claimed Tommy Pham off waivers, per @katiejwoo



He will be eligible for their postseason roster pic.twitter.com/hlH3KrH8Tk — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 31, 2024

Despite their recent struggles, no hope is lost within the Royals clubhouse. Salvador Perez embodies everything that is the Kansas City Royals with his contributions over the years. Bobby Witt Jr. is a perennial MVP candidate for every year in the future, given how he continues to improve day by day.

In a recent piece for the Kansas City Star, Sam McDowell was able to piece together the fact that the trio of Salvy, Bobby, and Vinnie equated to 44.5% of the Royals offense.