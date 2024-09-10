Eyeing Postseason, Kansas City Royals Have a Bullpen Problem
The Kansas City Royals are expected to make the postseason, but just how deep they go in October could depend on a shaky relief corps.
Monday night’s loss in the Bronx to the New York Yankees showed everything that is good and not-so-good with the Kansas City Royals as MLB postseason pursuits continue.
On the good side, baseball fans were once again reminded of just how special Bobby Witt Jr. can be in so many aspects of the game. His speed was on full display on a misplayed pop fly that temporarily tied the game in the top of the fifth inning.
The Royals would go on to take the lead in that same frame thanks to a Hunter Renfroe solo home run, showcasing once again that Kansas City’s offense can be a difference-maker.
However, once starting pitcher Brady Singer exited the game after 5.0 innings, things started to go downhill for Kansas City. Lefty Sam Long was the first man out of the bullpen, and he worked around a leadoff walk to Jazz Chisolm Jr. to complete a scoreless frame in the sixth.
Long stayed on to face left-handed Alex Verdugo in the seventh, but was pulled after he got him to pop out. James McArthur came on to face the right-handed Gleyber Torres, before being tasked with the buzz saw that is Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
Torres got a single, Soto walked, then Judge got a base-hit to tie the game at four runs apiece. Catcher Austin Wells came up with Soto and Judge on, and he delivered the big blow, blasting a three-run homer to put the Yankees up for good.
The Royals got out of the seventh inning without further damage, but with Chris Stratton on for the eighth, the Yankees rallied once again. Stratton gave up four runs on four hits and a walk, as Wells once again capped the rally but this time with an RBI double.
In a game that the Royals led with one out in the seventh inning, the Yankees won by a lopsided score of 10-4, with Kansas City’s bullpen had been tagged with seven runs in their final two innings on the mound.
If the playoff bracket remains as it was heading into Monday’s action, it was a disturbing glimpse into a potential future for Royals fans as Kansas City and the Yankees would be paired up in a second-round matchup … if the Royals make it out of the Wild Card round.
While the Royals making the postseason seems to be a solid bet (FanGraphs gives the Royals a 93.3 percent chance to play meaningful baseball in October), just how far Kansas City goes could depend on a bullpen that once again showed its cracks and defects on Monday night.
Entering play on Monday, Kansas City’s bullpen ERA of 4.54 ranked 25th of MLB’s 30 teams … and that includes a streak of 13.0 combined scoreless innings before Monday’s seventh-inning meltdown.
While Kansas City has done what it can to strengthen the roster heading into the stretch, it’s clear that the bullpen could be an issue when the postseason’s bright lights begin to shine.
With Monday’s loss, the Royals are now 0-18 since the All-Star break when allowing at least six runs, while posting a 27-3 record when allowing five or fewer.
For the vast majority of the season, the Royals rotation has done its part to hold opposing offenses in check, currently sitting in second among MLB staffs with a cumulative 3.57 ERA. However, it’s the later innings where Kansas City fans are becoming nervous about what could lie ahead.
James McArthur is currently the poster child for the worries of Kansas City fans.
On Monday, he faced four batters and didn’t record an out, surrendering three hits (including a three-run homer off the bat of Austin Wells) and a walk. Charged with four earned runs, McArthur was tagged with the loss as his ERA on the season rose to 5.01.
Over his last seven outings (6.0 innings), McArthur’s ERA is 7.50 and his WHIP is 1.67. Those are numbers that simply won’t do in October.
The same could be said for Chris Stratton, who gave up three runs on four hits in an eighth inning that secured New York’s win on Monday.
The damage put on him in the Bronx raised his ERA over his past seven games (6.2 innings) to 9.45. Push it out to his last 15 appearances (16.0 innings) and his ERA is at 7.31.
Lucas Erceg, one of the big trade deadline acquisitions for the Royals this season, didn’t pitch on Monday night, but the struggle is certainly real there as well.
His ERA of 10.50 over his last seven games (6.0 innings) certainly has Royals fans wondering if he can hold down a lead in the late frames.
Certainly every team’s bullpen will have its ups and downs throughout the season. However, Kansas City tried to plug its late-inning holes through trades and acquisitions.
At this point, it’s unclear if those efforts were enough. However, based on what the Royals are currently seeing from their relievers, it’s safe to say there is more work to be done in the offseason to make Kansas City even stronger in 2025.
While Kansas City’s offense is missing Vinnie Pasquantino (right thumb fracture), the bullpen is also without a pair of potential additions in Hunter Harvey (mid-back tightness) and Will Smith (low back spasms). It’s unclear exactly when the duo will return, but having them back before the October run could at least give the Royals other options in the bullpen.
Kansas City hasn’t been to the postseason since winning the World Series in 2015, and it’s clear that the pieces are in place for the Royals to be back in October this season.
However, if there isn’t a resurgence in the bullpen soon, Kansas City’s postseason run may not equal the talent level currently assembled inside Kauffman Stadium.