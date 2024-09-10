Eyeing Postseason, Kansas City Royals Have a Bullpen Problem

Long stayed on to face left-handed Alex Verdugo in the seventh, but was pulled after he got him to pop out. James McArthur came on to face the right-handed Gleyber Torres, before being tasked with the buzz saw that is Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Torres got a single, Soto walked, then Judge got a base-hit to tie the game at four runs apiece. Catcher Austin Wells came up with Soto and Judge on, and he delivered the big blow, blasting a three-run homer to put the Yankees up for good.

The Royals got out of the seventh inning without further damage, but with Chris Stratton on for the eighth, the Yankees rallied once again. Stratton gave up four runs on four hits and a walk, as Wells once again capped the rally but this time with an RBI double.

In a game that the Royals led with one out in the seventh inning, the Yankees won by a lopsided score of 10-4, with Kansas City’s bullpen had been tagged with seven runs in their final two innings on the mound.

If the playoff bracket remains as it was heading into Monday’s action, it was a disturbing glimpse into a potential future for Royals fans as Kansas City and the Yankees would be paired up in a second-round matchup … if the Royals make it out of the Wild Card round.

While the Royals making the postseason seems to be a solid bet (FanGraphs gives the Royals a 93.3 percent chance to play meaningful baseball in October), just how far Kansas City goes could depend on a bullpen that once again showed its cracks and defects on Monday night.