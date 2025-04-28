New Additions Are Keeping the Reds’ Offense Afloat
With key pieces faltering early, the Reds' offense has been driven by new additions Gavin Lux, Jose Trevino, and Austin Hays.
Heading into 2025, the Cincinnati Reds needed their offense to stay healthy, but they also needed some upgrades.
There were too many pieces on the team in 2024 who weren’t MLB-caliber players. To correct that, the Reds brought in Gavin Lux, Jose Trevino, and Austin Hays.
Those three additions were made to improve the “role player” production on the roster. That “role player” production has far exceeded expectations through the first few weeks of the 2025 season. Lux, Trevino, and Hays have been the engine keeping this Reds offense afloat.
Through 28 games, the Reds rank sixth in batting average across MLB, hitting .254 as a team. A team OPS of .737 has them ninth in all of baseball.
The Reds’ offensive numbers are a bit inflated from their 24-run outburst against the Orioles earlier this year. Still, the overall rankings are probably a bit of a surprise when you consider the fact that Matt McLain has a sub-.700 OPS and Spencer Steer and Jeimer Candelario have each posted an OPS under .575 to open the year.
Elly De La Cruz has been fine with a .270/.339/.432 slash line. Perhaps he has started to heat up. Still, it has been Lux, Trevino, and Hays driving the train.
Gavin Lux was acquired from the Dodgers this past winter with the idea that he would be a utility player. Yet, there is a strong argument to be made that Lux has been the biggest contributor to this Reds offense.
The 27-year-old is slashing .333/.426/.437 with 14 walks and 13 RBI. Lux is taking consistently good plate appearances, as he is walking at a 13.9% clip and chasing at just a 16.1% clip. That chase rate is in the 99th percentile in all of baseball. The former top prospect has been a fantastic addition to this club.
Jose Trevino was acquired from the New York Yankees to be the backup to Tyler Stephenson behind the dish. Stephenson has been out for the entire season so far with an oblique injury, and Trevino has more than stepped up. The 32-year-old backstop, typically known for his defensive chops, has been downright awesome with the bat.
Through 22 games, Trevino is slashing .322/.375/.475 and leads the team in doubles, with six, while striking out less than 11% of the time. On top of the great production, he has done a lot of things well that don’t show up in the stat sheet, such as being a solid situational hitter and doing the little things like taking extra bases on balls in the dirt.
The Reds have severely lacked quality players who do the little things well, and Trevino is showing he can be just that.
Austin Hays signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Reds this offseason. The start of his season was delayed due to a calf strain. But, through 12 games since coming off the IL, Hays has been great.
In his season debut on Jackie Robinson Day, Hays blasted a home run off of former Red Luis Castillo. He went 2-for-4 at the plate that day with four RBI.
That performance was a sign of what was to come, as the 29-year-old outfielder has slashed .388/.444/.755, good for a 1.200 OPS with five home runs and 13 RBI through just nine games. It is still very early for Hays, and slash lines can change quickly, but he has been everything the Reds could have hoped for to start the season.
The Reds are 15-13 after a weekend series sweep over the Rockies, thanks in large part to the starting pitching and these three offensive additions.
Now, will Lux, Trevino, and Hays continue this pace all year? Certainly not. But, if these guys are able to be a step above the role players they were expected to be for the entire season, and if some of the main pieces in this offense can pick it up, the Reds should find themselves in a really good spot.