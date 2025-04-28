New Additions Are Keeping the Reds’ Offense Afloat

The Reds’ offensive numbers are a bit inflated from their 24-run outburst against the Orioles earlier this year. Still, the overall rankings are probably a bit of a surprise when you consider the fact that Matt McLain has a sub-.700 OPS and Spencer Steer and Jeimer Candelario have each posted an OPS under .575 to open the year.

Elly De La Cruz has been fine with a .270/.339/.432 slash line. Perhaps he has started to heat up. Still, it has been Lux, Trevino, and Hays driving the train.

Gavin Lux was acquired from the Dodgers this past winter with the idea that he would be a utility player. Yet, there is a strong argument to be made that Lux has been the biggest contributor to this Reds offense.

The 27-year-old is slashing .333/.426/.437 with 14 walks and 13 RBI. Lux is taking consistently good plate appearances, as he is walking at a 13.9% clip and chasing at just a 16.1% clip. That chase rate is in the 99th percentile in all of baseball. The former top prospect has been a fantastic addition to this club.

Jose Trevino was acquired from the New York Yankees to be the backup to Tyler Stephenson behind the dish. Stephenson has been out for the entire season so far with an oblique injury, and Trevino has more than stepped up. The 32-year-old backstop, typically known for his defensive chops, has been downright awesome with the bat.

Through 22 games, Trevino is slashing .322/.375/.475 and leads the team in doubles, with six, while striking out less than 11% of the time. On top of the great production, he has done a lot of things well that don’t show up in the stat sheet, such as being a solid situational hitter and doing the little things like taking extra bases on balls in the dirt.