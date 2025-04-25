How Will the Cincinnati Reds Fit Tyler Stephenson Back Into the Lineup?

When Tyler Stephenson opened the season on the injured list many had concerns about the Reds catching situation. Jose Trevino, who the Reds acquired from the Yankees over the winter, is a solid veteran back up but the depth past Trevino was a bit iffy.

Austin Wynns, a 34-year-old journeyman who’s bounced on and off 40-man rosters, was called upon to fill the backup role. Wynn has built a reputation for his glove, but the way he is swinging the bat has fans questioning if he should stick on the roster once Stephenson returns in the coming week.

Crazy, right? Stephenson has cemented himself as the Reds catcher over the past several seasons and is coming off his best overall season. However, if the Reds so choose, they can get creative with how the manage the roster and keep three catchers while all receive ample playing time.

Surprising Production from Behind the Plate

The only reason we are even having this discussion is because of the production Trevino and Wynns has brought the team. Although neither is known for the bat, both have an OPS north of .800 and have come up big in spots for Cincinnati.