The Cincinnati Reds’ Rotation Is Playoff Caliber
The Reds have built a rotation that can pitch to a high level over 162 regular season games – and beyond.
Although the season is still young, the Cincinnati Reds have already experienced a roller coaster of emotions. A terrible start, three straight 1-0 losses, a series win in San Francisco, and a 24-2 victory in Baltimore. Despite the ups and downs, one thing that has remained consistent is the rotation.
Moving Jonathan India to Kansas City for Brady Singer was the only outside addition made all offseason, but internal development and improvement has propelled the Reds’ rotation to new heights.
Hunter Greene is looking like a Cy Young candidate, Nick Lodolo is healthy and showing why he was a top pick, Singer has impressed early, and Andrew Abbott dazzled in his first two starts.
Not only has the staff pitched well, but reinforcements are on the way. The Reds’ top prospect, Chase Burns, is cruising through the minors, while fellow top-100 prospect Rhett Lowder is working back from injury. Depth arms Carson Spiers and veteran Wade Miley will also soon be available.
High-end talent, rock-solid back-end starters, and depth. Cincinnati has built the type of rotation that not only can handle the 162-game schedule, but can pitch to a high level.
Stats updated prior to first pitch on April 23.
Everyone Is Clicking but One
Hunter Greene – 30.2 IP, 2.35 ERA, 3.22 FIP, 35 K
Greene experienced his first dud of the season, allowing five runs across three innings his last time out against Baltimore. I’m willing to completely write this off as “it happens” due to the fact that his previous four outings were truly outstanding.
Remember how Greene was home run prone to begin his career? He allowed only one long ball through his first four starts.
How about the narrative that he cannot work deep into games? Three straight outings of seven or more innings. Walks? Only one outing where he has allowed more than one. You get the point, Greene has been stellar and is building off a true breakout year in 2024.
The biggest improvement I have seen is Greene’s command, especially with his fastball. His ability to dot 99 mph on the edge of the zone, consistently, is not something he had in his bag in previous years.
Greene’s fastball command has helped his slider play up, as well. When a batter knows 99 mph darts are a possibility, an 88 mph pitch that looks like the fastball out of his hand is difficult to decipher. That is exactly why hitters are batting .054 with a 51% whiff rate against the pitch.
Even with his poor performance in Baltimore, this is the best I have seen Greene pitch. After being considered more of a “thrower” to start his career, Greene has developed into a true pitcher.
Nick Lodolo – 29.0 IP, 2.79 ERA, 4.30 FIP, 18 K
Lodolo has had a unique start to the season. We have seen an uncharacteristic drop in his strikeouts, mostly due to his first game in which he went six innings and struck out only one.
However, he’s found a way to be successful by limiting hard contact and keeping the ball on the ground. His 45.1% groundball rate is above league average, and he has held batters to an average exit velocity under 90 mph.
What has really impressed has been Lodolo’s curveball, which is holding batters to a .174 average and 30.6% whiff rate. His changeup has also been fantastic, producing a .111 average and helping him get through righties in the lineup.
I’m not going to say we are witnessing a change from a strikeout pitcher to a crafty lefty, but Lodolo is living in the zone and willing to trust his stuff to rely on imperfect contact. Health has always been his biggest challenge, so we will see if he can hold up throughout the season.
Brady Singer – 21.1 IP, 3.38 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 24 K
So far, I think the Reds are getting about what they expected out of Singer. Solid outings with a few great ones sprinkled in. The good news is he’s striking out more batters (10.13 K/9), but the bad news is he’s walking 3.80 per nine. Despite his walks, Singer is still pitching to a 3.38 xERA and 3.67 xFIP, which the Reds would take in a heartbeat.
I think Singer will settle in and get back to being more of a groundball pitcher. His groundball rate has been consistently 49% throughout his career and is currently sitting at 33.3%.
Singer has tinkered with his pitch mix since coming to Cincinnati, now utilizing a cutter at nearly 14% instead of a changeup to attack lefties. We have also seen his four-seamer jump about three inches of induced vertical break.
Will Singer be an All-Star? No, but he can be a reliable starter and one the Reds could unlock more with. The changes we have seen are promising, and once he gets back to inducing more groundballs, I think the consistency will stick.
Andrew Abbott – 11 IP, 1.64 ERA, 3.30 FIP, 16 K
Drawing conclusions from an 11-inning sample is hard, but so is not buying into what we have seen. Abbott has a 30% or higher whiff rate on three pitches with a new cutter and improved movement across the board. The high strikeouts could trend back to earth, but it’s not impossible that the increase could stick, to some degree.
Throughout the minors, Abbott comfortably struck out 13 per nine, which is the number he has achieved through his first two starts. In his rookie year, he was just below 10 K/9 before posting a 7.43 K/.9 last season. If he can be somewhere closer to his rookie year, the Reds have another lefty with plus projection.
Some players are exceptions to the rule. Abbott’s peripherals point towards regression, but after 258 big league innings of not seeing that regression, I think it’s fair to say he could be an outlier. Through 48 big league starts, Abbott has a 3.69 ERA and continues to improve.
Nick Martinez – 26.2 IP, 5.40 ERA, 4.26 FIP, 23 K
Nick Martinez has gotten out to a rough start. He’s struggled to make it through five innings and has allowed far too much contact. However, Martinez has strung together three straight successful seasons since returning from Japan. Last season, he pitched to a 3.10 ERA across 142.1 innings as both a starter and reliever.
Due to his track record, I’m not hitting the panic button. I have always preferred him in a bullpen role, and if he ends up there this season, I think he can still add value to the team.
Even the thought of a demotion to the ‘pen is premature. Martinez’s four-seamer has been tattooed to begin the season, which is uncharacteristic from previous years. His latest outing was arguably his best of the year; he gave up two runs over 5.2 innings, striking out four.
Let’s wait and see how the next few starts go.
Prospects and Depth
As you know, having five useful pitchers is not enough. Most teams will need to rely on seven or eight starters in order to get through a season. Even with Julian Aguiar and Brandon Williamson suffering long-term injuries, the Reds have depth.
The only depth piece we have seen this season is Carson Spiers. Of the bunch, he’s the pitcher that I am personally lowest on. He can eat some innings but does not have anything that really stands out or keeps hitters off balance.
Thirty-eight-year-old Wade Miley is coming off an injury and might be out of gas. We’ll need to wait and see, but at least he has a solid track record to fall back on, giving him a non-zero chance of providing some innings.
What gets me excited are the prospects. Lowder has pitched well throughout the minors, and his plus control gives him a baseline you are comfortable with. He’s going to be able to locate his pitches and limit walks, which combines well with his high groundball rate. He was effective enough in his first stint last season and should come back healthy sooner than later.
Burns, the Reds’ first-round selection from last season, is by far the highest upside arm in the system and one of the highest in all of baseball. After embarrassing hitters across three High-A starts, he was recently promoted to Double-A, which could track to a debut this season.
Just Baseball’s no. 35 prospect comes with a triple-digit fastball and frisbee slider. Double-A is usually the first true test for high-end arms, so we will wait and see how he performs. But, Burns has the stuff to move quickly and become an option later in the season.
Chase Petty, who the Reds acquired in the Sonny Gray trade, and Connor Phillips both have intrigue but need more development. I feel more confident in Petty finding a way to become an option than Phillips, but Phillips is on the 40-man roster. Regardless, as deep depth options, you can do worse than guys who have appeared on top 100 lists.
Reds Rotation: Final Thoughts
Cincinnati is not going head-to-head with the very best rotations in baseball, but they are trending in the right direction. Their starting staff has the talent to do their part to get the team to the playoffs. I trust Greene and the strides he’s made over the past year plus and think the difference makers could be the lefties.
Can Lodolo stay healthy and pitch to the level of what made him a first-rounder? Is Abbott unlocking a new and better version of himself? How these two perform will likely drastically change the ceiling, and floor, of the Reds’ rotation.
The Reds are in a good spot. Not great, but good and making strides. The offense is starting to come around, and their pitching has enough to make this a fun summer in Cincinnati.