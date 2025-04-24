The Cincinnati Reds’ Rotation Is Playoff Caliber

Brady Singer – 21.1 IP, 3.38 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 24 K

CINCINNATI, OHIO – MARCH 27: Brady Singer #51 of the Cincinnati Reds gestures to the crowd during the Opening Day parade prior to a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

So far, I think the Reds are getting about what they expected out of Singer. Solid outings with a few great ones sprinkled in. The good news is he’s striking out more batters (10.13 K/9), but the bad news is he’s walking 3.80 per nine. Despite his walks, Singer is still pitching to a 3.38 xERA and 3.67 xFIP, which the Reds would take in a heartbeat.

I think Singer will settle in and get back to being more of a groundball pitcher. His groundball rate has been consistently 49% throughout his career and is currently sitting at 33.3%.

Singer has tinkered with his pitch mix since coming to Cincinnati, now utilizing a cutter at nearly 14% instead of a changeup to attack lefties. We have also seen his four-seamer jump about three inches of induced vertical break.

Will Singer be an All-Star? No, but he can be a reliable starter and one the Reds could unlock more with. The changes we have seen are promising, and once he gets back to inducing more groundballs, I think the consistency will stick.

Andrew Abbott – 11 IP, 1.64 ERA, 3.30 FIP, 16 K

Drawing conclusions from an 11-inning sample is hard, but so is not buying into what we have seen. Abbott has a 30% or higher whiff rate on three pitches with a new cutter and improved movement across the board. The high strikeouts could trend back to earth, but it’s not impossible that the increase could stick, to some degree.

Throughout the minors, Abbott comfortably struck out 13 per nine, which is the number he has achieved through his first two starts. In his rookie year, he was just below 10 K/9 before posting a 7.43 K/.9 last season. If he can be somewhere closer to his rookie year, the Reds have another lefty with plus projection.