Will Benson Is Giving the Reds the Jolt They Need

All offseason long, Reds fans begged the front office to do one thing: acquire an outfielder. While most had higher aspirations, the Reds’ solution was signing Austin Hays to a one-year deal. Hays is a fine player, but it was hardly enough to take this offense to new heights.

Back in February, you looked at this team’s outfield roster and saw a glutton of fourth outfielders or fringe major leaguers. The need for a power bat and someone who can truly bring an impact in the outfield was obvious.

After Cincinnati’s offense struggled to score runs and they had filtered through Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn, the team dipped down to Louisville to recall Will Benson. Benson was a player who had put up impressive numbers in 2023, but he struggled mightily last season.

If you follow the Cincinnati Reds, then you know the story on Will Benson. Lots of power, impressive speed, and a whole lot of strikeouts. This season was a truly make-or-break year for Benson, and now that he’s getting an opportunity, he’s capitalizing.