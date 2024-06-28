Just Baseball’s First Half All-MiLB Team: Who Are the Best Performers in the Minors So Far?

Major League Baseball has a tried-and-true method of acknowledging the standout performances from the first half of the season: the MLB All-Star Game. While Minor League Baseball used to follow suit, there hasn’t been a level-specific All-Star Game in MiLB since 2019.

Prospects and career minor leaguers alike have enjoyed standout seasons through the first three months, and we figured those players shouldn’t go entirely unnoticed. Here are Just Baseball’s First Half All-MiLB selections.

Catcher: Moises Ballesteros (Chicago Cubs)

1st Half Stats (AA/AAA): 62 G, .307/.372/.509, 12 2B, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 154 wRC+

While Ballesteros won’t turn 21 years old until early November, he has enjoyed as well-rounded of an offensive season as any catcher in Minor League Baseball thus far. After demolishing Double-A pitching in the uber pitcher-friendly Southern League, Ballesteros opened his Triple-A career 5-for-8 with a double and a home run last week with Iowa. Defensive questions aside, Ballesteros has looked the part of a future masher on the North Side.