Kerry Wood’s 20-K Day 25 Years Later

There had been two 20-strikeout performances before this and two after. But never was it more surprising.

Kerry Wood didn’t come out of nowhere. When he was a high schooler in Texas, Wood’s fastball drew comparisons to Lone Star predecessors Roger Clemens and Nolan Ryan. That’s a lot of expectations to place on young pitcher, and the hype only grew stronger as the 20-year-old debuted in early in the 1998 season — nearly three years after being selected as the Chicago Cubs’ No. 1 pick.

May 6 at Wrigley Field was his fourth career start and Wood delivered an outing that somehow exceeded the predictions. Doing what Clemens had solely done in major-league history, Wood matched the single-game high of 20 strikeouts. The Houston Astros managed just two baserunners all afternoon.

The first inning was a sign of things to come: strikeout, strikeout, strikeout. The trio of Craig Biggio, Derek Bell, and Jeff Bagwell were no match. Neither was Jack Howell and Moises Alou, the initial two batters in the top of the second. Wood began with five consecutive K’s before a Houston hitter hit a fair ball.