Is There a Case for an AL MVP Not Named Aaron Judge?

In most MLB seasons, we spend the summer dissecting three, maybe four tightly packed award races. This year in the American League, Aaron Judge has put the MVP conversation in a chokehold, and it might already be lights out.

Still, we’d be doing a disservice to a handful of AL stars who are having legitimately awesome seasons if we completely overlooked their candidacy. This piece is not here to diminish Judge’s brilliance. It’s here to spotlight just how valuable Cal Raleigh, Bobby Witt Jr. (quietly) and Tarik Skubal have been, and what kind of absurd second-half fireworks it would take for any of them to even make things interesting.

This is Judge’s award to lose, but baseball is about appreciating greatness in all its forms. So while Judge continues his interstellar MVP campaign, let’s talk about the rest of the galaxy.

Stats updated prior to games on July 11.